GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Roja blames State government for rise in crimes against women

It is high time the government focused its attention on protecting women’s lives and dignity, says YSRCP leader

Published - August 31, 2024 08:00 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP leader R.K. Roja

YSRCP leader R.K. Roja | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Former Minister R.K. Roja accused the government for the alarming rise in crimes against women in the State and squarely held it responsible for the current situation. 

Speaking to the media on Saturday, she criticised the administration for its failure to protect the vulnerable, citing incidents of rape and murder and the recent horrifying episode of hidden cameras set-up in girls’ hostels at Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College (GEC) in Krishna district.

She said that the criminals gaining courage was a matter of shame on the part of the government and contrasted the situation with the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule, where perpetrators of crimes against women were arrested within 24 hours. This was made possible by the effective implementation of Disha Act, she said. 

Highlighting the Muchumarri incident, where a nine-year-old girl was raped, murdered and dismembered, she termed it appalling, as the government failed in tracing the body of the deceased even after 60 days. It is a matter of shame that neither Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu nor the Home Minister called on the family of the deceased, she said. 

When even an officer of DGP rank could be flown to Madanapalle on war footing in a case relating to the burning of office files, why didn’t the government react on the same lines in the Gudlavalleru case, where hidden cameras were set-up in a girls hostel, she added. 

The assertion by the District SP that nothing of such sort had taken place in the hostel is shocking, she said. It was only when 300 and odd hostel students resorted to protest that the government ordered for an enquiry, she criticised.    

Slamming the resurgence of ‘ragging’ in the State, which claimed the life of a medical student in Narayana Medical College and forced another to attempt suicide she said ‘’It is high time that the government focused its attention on protecting women’s lives and dignity”.

In reply to a question regarding the defection of MPs and MLCs into other parties, Roja replied that the question should be put to those who are indulging in such activities. “Ask those who are leaving. We have seen it happen even between 2014 and 2019, but it will in no way affect Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy or the YSRCP,” she said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.