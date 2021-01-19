Roja alleges protocol violation by officials

Privileges Committee sends her complaint to Chittoor Collector

It is common for the elected representatives from the opposition parties ruing over protocol violation by the administrative machinery. It was the ruling party MLA from Nagari and APIIC Chairperson R.K. Roja who flagged such a complaint in the privileges committee meeting here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by committee’s chief Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Ms. Roja alleged that she was being sidelined frequently by the district officials in violation of the protocols.

In a veiled reference to a recent meeting involving functionaries of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the Nagari MLA said that neither had she been invited nor informed of the event even as it was related to her constituency.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Govardhan Reddy admitted that Ms. Roja had indeed flagged some protocol-related issues at the meeting, which the panel had passed on to Collector Bharat N. Gupta for action.

While patting Chittoor district for a clean record in adherence to the protocols and in maintaining the decorum of elected representatives, he called the matter closed since the Collector had assured to sort out the issue.