‘Rohini Commission a big step towards empowering OBCs’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said that the formation of the Rohini Commission by the Centre was a significant step in its endeavour to ensure social justice for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

“The move reflects the commitment of the BJP to the welfare of OBCs. Whereas in Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are making false claims to have had ensured the uplift of those sections through their policies and programmes. The BJP is ready for a debate on the issue,” the MP said, alleging that the two regional parties have given various posts to the OBCs only as a token measure.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that real power was concentrated in the hands of a few leaders in the YSRCP and TDP and even if some significant posts were given to the OBCs, they were meant for personal aggrandisement.

He said the YSRCP and TDP should explain why reservations for BC (E) category should not be cancelled, and give the number of MPs, MLAs and MLCs in their parties belonging to the Backward Classes.

Earlier, BJP leaders paid tributes to Tanguturi Prakasam, the first Chief Minister of Andhra State, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, and Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh who died recently