Rocket launching demonstrated in Srikakulam school on Children’s Day

Published - November 14, 2024 08:27 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Teachers’ demonstarting rocket launching on the occasion of Children’s Day, at Bammidi school in Srikakulam district on Thursday.

Students of Bammidi school in Jalumuru mandal of Srikakulam district had a great learning experience with the demonstration of rocket launching session on the occasion of Children’s Day, thanks to the initiative of headmaster K. Bhanumurthy and science teacher Botcha Venkata Rao, who has won several prizes with his experiments in physics.

Mr. Venkata Rao, who brought the equipment and materials, successfully demonstrated the rocket launching technique to make children aware of the functioning of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its achievements in space technology.

Headmaster Bhanumurthy thanked Mr. Venkata Rao for his efforts in helping students of all schools despite working in Mettavalasa school. Mr. Bhanumurthy said that scientific approaches needed to be inculcated at a young age in students with practical experiments.

