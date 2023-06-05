Rock toe-wall abutting Polavaram project spillway in Andhra Pradesh develops bend

June 05, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - POLAVARAM

The toe wall built with rocks abutting the spillway to manage the course of the Godavari river has developed a bend over a stretch of nearly 150 metres at the Polavaram irrigation project site in Andhra Pradesh.

The total length of the toe wall is 500 metres. It guards the spillway through which the natural course of the river has been diverted as part of the construction of the project.

“On Saturday, we noticed the bend developed on the toe wall over a stretch of approximately 150 metres. We do not have any scientific clue yet for the development of the bend,” Polavaram Project Superintending Engineer K. Narasimha Murthy told The Hindu.

“We have communicated the issue to the dam design experts and Polavaram Project Authority (PPA). We are expecting a reply from them within a week on how to proceed with the toe wall,” said Mr. Narasimha Murthy.

The preliminary field report submitted by the irrigation engineers contains the details of the soil behaviour at the spillway and the toe wall. The technical glitch at the spillway poses a major challenge for irrigation engineers when it comes to managing the water inflow during the Godavari flood, a regular phenomenon in July.

Chief Minister’s visit

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to inspect the Polavaram irrigation project on June 6 and review the status of the construction work and Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R). The Chief Minister visited the project site in March 2022 last.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is also expected to inspect the toe wall and the preparedness for any possible emergency situation until the technical glitch is addressed.

By May end, 79.61% of the construction of the Polavaram project was completed while 22.20% of the land acquisition and R&R was completed up to the +45 contour. Of the 20,946 Project Displaced Families (PDF), 12,658 families have been rehabilitated, sources associated with the project said.

