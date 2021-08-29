Rock python recovers, released into thickets

It was rescued by youth a few days ago

The forest officials of Palamaner range on Saturday released a rock python back into the Jagamarla forest, 60 km from here, after it recuperated from a wound.

The python, lying injured near the Chittoor-Bengaluru National Highway at the Jagamarla stretch, was rescued by youth a few days ago. They then informed the forest officials at Palamaner who treated the reptile at their office for three days before releasing it into the forests on Saturday.

Simultaneously, a sick peacock, which was rescued by a villager at the same location, was also released into its habitat. The villager had found the bird sick and in an immobile condition on the roadside on Thursday. The bird was kept at the forest range office at Palamaner, where it was treated for illness. The peacock was brought back to the Jagamarla forest on Saturday.

Divisional Forest Officer S. Ravi Shankar said it was a welcome sign that the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary, known for its healthy elephant population, is also teeming with varied species of reptiles such as rock python.

Appeal to public

“As against the general practice of killing them, public nowadays inform us whenever they find an injured or sick animal. Thanks to them, we are able to treat the injured animals in time and release them back into the forests,” he said, appealing to the public once again not to harm any helpless or injured animal or a bird and immediately bring the matter to the notice of forest officials.