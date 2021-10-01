Rock art site found near Idupulapaya

The rock art discovered on a hillock near Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

KADAPA

01 October 2021 00:33 IST

YVU researchers seek its protection and development as a heritage and eco-tourism spot

Researchers at Yogi Vemana University (YVU) have discovered a rock art site belonging to the megalithic culture, or early historic period, located close to Idupulapaya in the district.

Based on the information provided by M.A. student P. Maheswaraiah, the Head of History and Archaeology Department, Kankanala Gangaiah, formed a weekend exploration team comprising nature enthusiast P.C. Chennakesavulu, researcher Babu, and Ph.D scholars J. Narayana and Sivakumar Challa.

The team reached the spot on September 23 and found the rock paintings on a hillock, the exact year of which had to be decided after further exploration and scientific study.

Advertising

Advertising

The rock shelter situated in the proximity of the IIIT and on the opposite side of the YSR Ghat can be reached after walking for about 2 km from the main road.

The main rock shelter is a part of a plateau topped hill facing east. It is adjacent to a stream originating from the Papaghni river flowing on the southern side of the hill.

The drawings are found on the ground level rock cave and on the ceiling wall of the upper deck, which seem to be artistic sketches by the early man as clues to identify the steps to climb atop. The images are painted with ochre material using brush technique.

The team also searched for the possible presence of megalithic burials in and around the rock shelter, which is covered under thick vegetation.

Explaining their findings to Vice-Chancellor M. Surya Kalavathi on Thursday, Dr. Gangaiah and his team appealed for protection of the site to prevent vandalism of the rock paintings, besides its development as a heritage and eco-tourism spot.