Robots serve food at this restaurant in Ongole

It is a different kind of experience for foodies at this multi-theme restaurant on the Trunk Road in Ongole as the visitors wait in a queue to grab a table.

More than the cuisines, they are excited to be treated by robots who take the orders and serve the piping hot food on the tables.

The ‘Zeebots’, named after the Ongole bull that has brought fame to the city, welcome the visitors by shaking hands and wait patiently to take orders.

A while after, they come with the dishes and serve on the tables. After the visitor finish with their meals, the ‘Zeebots’ never forget bid them a good bye.

The ‘Zeebu multi-theme restaurant’ has three robots who keep the customers in a good humour.

“The robots are programmed in such a way that they can identify each table by a number at this multi-cuisine restaurant that offers more than 400 dishes. The robots were procured at the cost of ₹7.5 lakh each,” says Ariga brothers—Sainath, Surya and Maruthi— the owners of the restaurant.

The visitors say it is a unique experience for them. “It is awesome to have conversation with the ‘Zeebots’. They speak fluent English,” says Vinay kumar, a visitor.

Jungle theme

The top floor of the restaurant has a ‘Jungle’ theme as the customers get a feeling of having food in a ambiance of a forest.

Several toy animals including dinosaur, elephant, lion, chimpanzee and snake fitted with sensors interact with the visitors .