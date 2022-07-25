Robotic surgical system launched by city hospital
It will ensure fewer incisions for patients, thereby reducing pain
Union Hospitals has launched a robotic surgical system in the city on Sunday.
Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated the CUVIS robot which is claimed to be the world's first fully automatic active robotic system which will perform knee surgeries.
Union Hospitals managing director and joint replacement and orthoscopic surgeon Dr. Jayakrishna Kadiyala said that the robotic system performs error-free surgeries.
Patients who undergo surgeries by the robotic system will undergo fewer incisions and have less pain compared to normal surgeries.
This helps the patients recover within no time and most of them can walk home in a day or two, Dr. Jayakrishna said.
