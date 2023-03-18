ADVERTISEMENT

Robot race, self-charging bikes among projects displayed at technology festival in Vizianagaram

March 18, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIZINAAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students participating in robot competition at Lendi college of engineering in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Students from different engineering colleges showcased their talent through innovative projects at Lakshya-2k23, a technology festival organised at Lendi college in Vizianagaram on Saturday. Robot race, robot war, electric vehicles, biometric-enabled vehicles, self-charging bikes and smart helmets were among the projects displayed. Colleges that sent teams include Anits in Visakhapatnam, GMRIT in Rajam and AITAM in Tekkali. The team from Lendi college won first prize in paper presentation and AITAM students got the second prize. Anits students was awarded a certificate of appreciation and prizes for poster presentation. GMRIT students performed well in robotic competitions.

