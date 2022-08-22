Robbers try to loot bank ATM in Andhra Pradesh, were carrying Bangladesh ID Cards

Night beat constable prevents robbery, suffered injuries in the attack

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA:
August 22, 2022 12:30 IST

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

A six-member robber gang tried to loot a bank ATM, located in the Krishna district, in the wee hours on Monday. However, a night beat constable foiled their bid and chased the men away.

The police constable, Manindhar, attached to Gannavaram police station, suffered minor injuries in the confrontation. His condition is stable, said Superintendent of Police P. Jasuha.

Robbers came in an auto and tried to break the ATM by using hacksaw, screw driver, hammer, and other tools. Manindhar, who was on night patrolling observed the theft attempt and tried to chase them away. Robbers attacked the constable and fled into the dark. A robber bit the constable when the latter tried to catch him, said Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R. Vijay Paul.

“Thieves possessed ID cards of Bangladesh, which were seized by the police from the scene of offence. They spoke in Hindi language. An alert has been sounded in Gannavaram and the neighbouring police stations. Special teams have been formed to nab the escaped robbers,” Mr. Jashua told The Hindu.

