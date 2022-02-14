Roads in Andhra Pradesh will get a facelift soon, says Vasupalli

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on improving logistics through better road connectivity in the State, says Ganesh Kumar. | Photo Credit: File photo K.R. Deepak

February 14, 2022 19:26 IST

‘State government called tenders for road repairs at an estimated cost of ₹6,300 crore’

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has said that the roads in Andhra Pradesh will get a facelift with the State government calling tenders for repair of roads in the State at an estimated cost of ₹6,300 crore and works taken up with ₹11,000 crore given by the Centre.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on improving logistics through better road connectivity in the State. The Chief Minister had taken up with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on the need to improve National Highways and the construction of the Visakhapatnam Port to Bhogapuram to provide seamless connectivity to the proposed new international airport, the MLA said.

He said that the Centre has already sanctioned ₹22,000 crore and hoped that the remaining ₹13,000 crore would also be sanctioned soon. The construction of new ports, new SEZs and fishing harbours has resulted in tremendous pressure on the roads. The logistics has improved and cargo transport by road has also increased, he said.

‘Garbage tax’

Replying to queries, Mr. Ganesh Kumar agreed that the State government has got some bad name on the move to collect ‘garbage tax’ and that he too received complaints in this regard. He, however, put the ball in the court of the Centre, saying it was Central Government policy, which has to be implemented in all Smart Cities. He said that volunteers have to deal with the issue diplomatically and create awareness among the people.

To another query, he attributed to the bad conditions of roads in the city to the lack of an elected body for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) till recently. While admitting that contractors were unwilling to come forward to take up works due to delayed payments, he said that Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has held a meeting with the contractors and expressed optimism that the problem would end soon.