Roadblock cleared 22 hours after heavy vehicle got stuck in Papikonda National Park

The Maredumilli police on May 27 (Monday) cleared the roadblock 22 hours after a lorry laden with heavy machinery got stuck while negotiating a hairpin bend in the Papikonda National Park in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The vehicles from Odisha and Chhattisgarh were stranded en route to Rajamahendravaram. Vehicles were stranded up to 15 km between Maredumilli and Chintoor. The vehicles proceeding towards Bhadrachalam, Jagadalpur and Malkangiri queued up due to the roadblock as there was no other way to return.

Maredumilli Circle Inspector Bhima Raju said the vehicular movements resumed by Monday afternoon. The bus services between Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Bhadrachalam, which remained suspended for a day, resumed on Monday evening.

