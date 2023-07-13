ADVERTISEMENT

Road works to connect three offices related to disaster management begin in Gannavaram mandal of Andhra Pradesh

July 13, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST

MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi launches the works by performing ‘puja’

The Hindu Bureau

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi performed ‘puja’ and launched road-laying works at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district on Thursday.

The road will connect the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) offices, located in the village. The road works estimated to cost ₹3.3 crore, will begin immediately, said Niranjan Singh, second in command, NDRF.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vamsi, along with the local public representatives, Krishna district officers and the NDRF personnel, unveiled a plaque related to the works.

“The 2.5 km road will decrease the response time from the NDRF base camp at Kondapavuluruin Gannavaram mandal,” said Mr. Niranjan Singh.

“It was taking about 30 minutes for the force to reach the main road, hence, the response time during emergencies is more now. If the approach road is completed, we can reach the spot very fast,” said Deputy Commandants Akhilesh Chaubey and Dilbag Singh.

Later, NDRF Assistant Commandant Mohammad Aslam explained the activities of the force to the MLA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US