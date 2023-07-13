Road works to connect three offices related to disaster management begin in Gannavaram mandal of Andhra Pradesh

July 13, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi performed ‘puja’ and launched road-laying works at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district on Thursday.

The road will connect the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) offices, located in the village. The road works estimated to cost ₹3.3 crore, will begin immediately, said Niranjan Singh, second in command, NDRF.

Mr. Vamsi, along with the local public representatives, Krishna district officers and the NDRF personnel, unveiled a plaque related to the works.

“The 2.5 km road will decrease the response time from the NDRF base camp at Kondapavuluruin Gannavaram mandal,” said Mr. Niranjan Singh.

“It was taking about 30 minutes for the force to reach the main road, hence, the response time during emergencies is more now. If the approach road is completed, we can reach the spot very fast,” said Deputy Commandants Akhilesh Chaubey and Dilbag Singh.

Later, NDRF Assistant Commandant Mohammad Aslam explained the activities of the force to the MLA.