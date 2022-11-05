Road Transport Authority collects ₹1.26 cr. in Anantapur and ₹1.56 cr. in Kurnool in October

The Road Transport Authority in Kurnool and Anantapur collected a compounding fee, vehicle tax, and penalty to the tune of ₹1.56 crore and ₹1.26 crore respectively in October this year.

The grace period for payment of vehicle tax ended on October 31. The RTA Anantapur conducted a special drive on November 1 resulting in the collection of another ₹7.85 lakh with ₹3 lakh of a challan issued against the 90 violators of the Motor Vehicle Tax Act rules.

Anantapur Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivarama Prasad said that out of 90 Vehicle Check Report (VCR) cases registered, 66 owners had paid the penalty, while the remaining are yet to pay.

In October 2022, the Anantapur unit had booked 1,248 VCR cases of whom 931 had paid the penalty, while the remaining 317 need to pay the amount (about ₹15 lakh). The RTA Anantapur had collected a compounding fee of ₹1.06 crore and ₹19.88 lakh of Tax and Penalty amount.

In Kurnool District, the RTA collected an amount of ₹15.66,63,610 for 1,189 VCRs, while it booked 1,044 new VCRs in October alone, said Deputy Transport Commissioner Sridhar. Mr. Sridhar said the 11 Motor Vehicle Inspectors in the district had performed very well and achieved 149% of the target (₹1.05 cr) in revenue collection.