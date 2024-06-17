GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Road to Jagan’s residence in Tadepalli reopened for public use after five years

Published - June 17, 2024 08:39 pm IST - GUNTUR 

The Hindu Bureau
The road to former chief minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s house at Tadepalli in Guntur district was reopened for public use on Monday (June 17) for the first time in about five years.

The road was closed on the grounds of providing security to Mr. Jagan, who used the house as a camp office for five years. In fact, he conducted most reviews from this camp office, instead of the Secretariat. Except for Cabinet meetings and Assembly sessions, he hardly visited the Secretariat or the Assembly.

As bureaucrats, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, party cadre and others used to meet Mr. Jagan at this residence during his entire tenure as Chief Minister, the police did not allow public to enter the road. The road was developed after removing unauthorised houses after Mr. Jagan became Chief Minister.

Mr. Jagan’s residence is located on the road from Tadepalli to Revendrapadu, a distance of around 1.5 km. The locals expressed happiness over the removal of barricades.

