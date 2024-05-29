Road show held in Vijayawada as part of Dakshin Bharat Utsav

As part of a two-day Dakshin Bharat Utsav-2024, scheduled on June 15 and 16, at Princess Shrine, Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, representatives of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) and Department of Tourism, Karnataka, participated in a road show held on Wednesday. The event aims to showcase the tourism potential of the southern Indian States, while emphasising investment opportunities and employment generation.

The two-day event will engage and empower stakeholders, with a diverse array of activities lined up, including a tourism investors’ meet, an exhibition to highlight the rich culture, cuisine, and tourism offerings of the southern States, conferences and networking opportunities through B2B and B2G interactions.

A meeting held as part of the Dakshin Bharat Utsav-2024 at Hyatt Place, Vijayawada, former president of FKCCI, B.V. Gopal Reddy, chairman and advisor of tourism committee, Karnataka, Shiva Shanmugam, and Karnataka Hotels Association president, G.K. Shetty, Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association president, R.V. Swamy, president of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce, Potluri Bhaskara Rao, and former president of the chamber, Muthavarapu Murali Krishna, participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Swamy said the event would encourage small the medium companies to invest in tourism sector in Andhra Pradesh and collaborative tourism in south India.