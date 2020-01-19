Road Safety Week launched in Kurnool, Anantapur

Kurnool District Collector G. Veerapandian and Anantapur District Collector Gandham Chandrudu launched Road Safety Week campaigns in their respective districts along with police and Road Transport Authority officials on Saturday.

Mr. Veerapandian and Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar and Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy addressed students using two-wheelers, autorickshaw and lorry drivers on the safety norms to be adhered to while driving.

Mr. Veerapandian said the number of accidents had come down in 2019 compared to 2018, but the total number of fatalities had gone up, which was worrying.

As part of the inaugural of the 31st Road Safety Week celebrations, Kurnool Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) G. Vivekanand also participated in the programme.

Mr. Verapandian asked the vehicle users to strictly follow the traffic rules. MP Sanjeev Kumar said that rash driving not just kills a person but also destroys a family that often has to grapple with financial difficulties.

In Anantapur, District Collector took out a rally along with DTC Siva Ram Prasad, while Superintendent of Police G. Satya Yesubabu sensitised vehicle users on the dangers of violating roads safety norms. Mr. Chendrudu asked students adhere to the traffic rules without fail when they start using two-wheelers or four-wheelers.