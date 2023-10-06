ADVERTISEMENT

Road safety awareness rally organised in Anantapur

October 06, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Anantapur SP K.K.N. Anburajan flagging off the road safety awareness rally at Telugu Thalli Circle in Anantapur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan appealed to the public to strictly follow the road safety rules and make their travel a happy and safe experience.

The SP flagged off a 2K run to promote road safety awareness, jointly organised by the Police and Road Transport Departments, at the Telugu Thalli Circle here on Friday. The rally passed through Clock Tower, Ambedkar Junction, Saptagiri Circle, and Subhash Road.

Addressing the public, the SP said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to follow the road safety rules. He said that the two-wheeler riders should not ignore the helmet rule, and those using four-wheelers should not miss wearing seat belts.

He observed that using cell phones while driving continued to play the villain in road accidents. “Triple riding and drunken drive should be dealt with sternly. Road users should avoid rash driving, overspeeding, and overtaking. Apart from this, every vehicle rider should consider insuring their vehicles. Everyone should remember to reach home safely, as a road accident could ruin an entire family’s future,” Mr. Anburajan said.

Deputy Transport Commissioner M. Veerraju, Additional SPs R. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, A. Hanumanthu, Registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Seshadri, Deputy SPs and senior police officers of Anantapur division, and over one thousand people took part in the rally.

