Road repair work undertaken in 8,268 km in Andhra Pradesh, says R&B Minister

The YSRCP government has repaired roads in a stretch of 12,000 km in the past two years, says R&B Minister M. Sankaranarayana.

March 17, 2022 22:30 IST

‘₹11,000 crore brought from the Centre for development of roads’

Minister for Roads and Buildings M. Sankaranarayana has said that the Andhra Pradesh government has undertaken road repairs works covering 8,268 km of highway network at a cost of ₹2,205 crore.

“No government in the past has undertaken road repair work at such a large scale in the State,” the Minister told the media here on Thursday.

He said that as per the Indian Road Congress, road maintenance works should be taken once every five years. “However, the previous governments had not repaired any road in the past 10 years. The YSRCP government has repaired roads in a stretch of 12,000 km in the past two years. Yet, many roads couldn’t be repaired owing to recurring rain and cyclones,” he said.

The Minister said that the previous TDP government had repaired road in 2,000 km in five years, while the YSRCP government has brought in over ₹11,000 crore from the Centre for roads development. The State has a R&B road network of 45,000 km.

Principal Secretary (R&B) M.T. Krishna Babu was present on the occasion.