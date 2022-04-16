‘Road renewal projects worth 2,500 cr. under way in Andhra Pradesh’

Roads and Buildings Principal Secretary says care being taken to improve quality of new roads

Roads and Buildings Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu along with Sri Sathya Sai District Collector holding a review meet at Puttaparthi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Roads and Buildings Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu on Saturday said that ₹2,500 crore was being spent on renewal and repair works as nearly 8,000 kilometers of roads were damaged due to the heavy rains last year.

A new system of paying all bills of the road contractors within a week of completion of the work was being designed, and it would be implemented shortly, he said adding that efforts were being taken to improve quality of roads being laid.

At a review meeting on the implementation of various projects in Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday, the Principal Secretary held meetings with District Collector P. Basanth Kumar, former Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana and Puttaparthi MLA D. Sreedhar Reddy in the forenoon session and with other officials later.

At the review meeting, Mr. Krishna Babu said that 40,000 acres were acquired in the State within a record time of four months to give impetus to the quick execution of the projects.

All these road renewal projects would be completed by May end, Mr. Krishna Babu said and pointed out that a third-party independent agency was undertaking a quality check for all the road projects being implemented in the State.

For every two districts, a Chief Engineer was appointed for monitoring the projects and quality checks.

In Kalyandurg, Dharmavaram, and Anantapur divisions, 4289.255 km of highways were being laid, and of them 3174.915 were State highways.