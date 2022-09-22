Road network connecting Andhra Pradesh with Central India will be developed: Gadkari

The Union Minister lays stone for three highway and five flyover projects in the Godavari region

The Hindu Bureau RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
September 22, 2022 18:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari with MP M. Bharat at a public meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said ₹5 lakh crore would be spent to develop road network in Andhra Pradesh by the end of 2024.

Mr. Gadkari was in the city to lay foundation stone virtually for the road and flyover projects in the Godavari region.

Addressing a gathering at the Government Arts College here, Mr. Gadkari said ₹2 lakh crore had already been spent on certain road projects in the State. Road projects costing ₹1 lakh crore were under way, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Green express highways

“The Ministry has decided to connect Andhra Pradesh with Central India by developing a network of roads between Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Maharashtra. All these roads are green express highways,” he said.

Mr. Gadkari laid the stone for three highway projects and five flyovers in the Godavari region by clicking the remote at the public meeting.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Gadkari said a whopping ₹2,625 crore would be spent to lay the three highways — Vakalapudi-Uppada (40 km), Samarlakota-Achampeta (12.25 km) and Rampachodavaram-Koyyuru (70.12 km). A sum of ₹1,345 crores would be spent on the Vakalapudi-Uppada road project on the Kakinada coast, he added.

Mr. Gadkari said the five flyovers would be built at a cost of ₹225 crore in Rajamahendravaram along the National highway-216A.

The Union Minister appealed to the State government to adopt e-vehicles for public transport in cities such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram.

“The coastline will be an advantage for solar power production, while the Godavari river belt helps in generating green hydrogen to minimise dependence on fuel,” said Mr. Gadkari.

Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat and BJP State president Somu Veerraju thanked Mr. Gadkari for granting the road projects to the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
road transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app