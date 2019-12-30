Road mishaps, cyber crime go up in State

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has said that there was a drop in the number of cognizable offences, but human trafficking, road mishaps, cyber crime cases, cases registered under POCSO and NDPS Acts and white collar offences increased in 2019.

Road accident cases in Andhra Pradesh were at an alarming level when compared with the figures at the national level. The highest number of road mishaps occurred in East Godavari, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts this year, the DGP said.

Giving details of the crime analysis during 2019 at a press conference at the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri on Sunday, Mr. Sawang said 5,425 deaths occurred and 16,105 persons suffered injuries in 16,854 road accident cases reported this year, compared to 5,105 deaths, 16,049 injured in 16,430 cases the previous year.

Cyber crimes registered a growth of 53% with a total of 2,165 cases in the State, against 1,414 cases in 2018. The highest number of 411 cyber crime cases were registered in Visakhapatnam city followed by 216 in Vijayawada, 160 in Guntur urban, 139 in Srikakulam and 134 in West Godavari districts.

POCSO Act cases

As many as 1,302 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act this year, compared to 1,169 in 2018, indicating a 10% rise. Human trafficking cases too increased this year with 322 victims being rescued and 609 traffickers arrested, the DGP said.

Police registered 8,867 white collar offences, compared to 6,733 in 2018. Except fake currency, there was a rise in cheating and criminal breach of trust cases. As many as 825 cases were registered in Visakhapatnam city followed by 755 in Guntur Rural and 722 in West Godavari districts.

Property offences, such as thefts and burglaries, sand theft, rioting, gambling, gutkha and NDPS Act cases too increased. Number of cases related to sexual assaults, cheating and harassment of women had risen while dowry deaths and outrage of modesty cases had fallen, Mr. Sawang said.

In all, 1,12,697 cases, including 5,080 election-related offences, were registered under cognizable offences in 2019, which were 1,19,541 last year.

Maoists arrested

Police arrested 57 Maoists of different ‘cadres’ while 53 surrendered and eight extremists died in 13 offences. Extremist activities were restricted to Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, the State Police chief explained.

Spandana petitions

The DGP said that police received 55,121 petitions during the Spandana programmes (since the beginning), of which 40,343 petitions were disposed of while cases were registered pertaining to 11,760 pleas, and 3,018 were pending.

Ninety-five percent of the petitions were disposed of within week days. Fifty-two percent of the complainants were women. As many as 8,322 petitions on crime against women were received, the DGP said.

Police registered 49 zero FIRs, taken up several community policing and outreach programmes such as Cyber Mitra and Mahila Mitra, student police cadet and police welfare activities, Mr. Sawang explained.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyannar and other police officers were present.