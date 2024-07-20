GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Road links between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana cut off due to flash floods

Streams including Konda Vaagu, Kattaleru, Padamata Vaagu, Jalleru and Gurrala Vaagu have been in spate causing severe inconvenience to passengers travelling in border villages; police, VROs arrange pickets at overflowing streams

Published - July 20, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TIRUVURU (NTR DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police picketing at an overflowing stream in the NTR District on Saturday.

Police picketing at an overflowing stream in the NTR District on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The road links between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been cut off in the NTR District due to the flash floods and heavy rains lashing the region for the last 48 hours.

Traffic has been suspended completely on some roads as the canals and streams were overflowing, the officials said.

“The Konda Vaagu, Kattaleru, Padamata Vaagu, Jalleru and Gurrala Vaagu streams have been in spate causing severe inconvenience to the passengers travelling in the border villagers,” the locals said.

Communication lines between Tiruvuru and Akkapalem were snapped as the Padamata Vaagu was overflowing onto the road. The roadway between Nandigama and Veerulapadu was also cut off, and the road connecting Gampalagudem-Cheemalapadu was inundated with flood water on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu, NTR District Collector G. Srijana said that vehicular movement has been suspended at Tiruvuru as the canal was overflowing on the ‘sapta’ (low-level bridge).

Traffic at Chandarlapadu was also suspended temporarily due to the overflowing of the streams, Ms. Srijana, who reviewed the situation with the officials, said.

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekara Babu said police pickets were arranged at the roads where the canals and streams were overflowing. Besides, patrolling was also inititated, he said.

Pickets have been arranged at several places to prevent vehicular movement in the NTR District and on the A.P.-Telangana borders. We request the public to cooperate with the police, Mr. Rajashekara Babu said.

“The roads were closed temporarily. The local police and the Village Revenue Officers (VROs) were arranged as a precautionary measure,” the Collector said.

