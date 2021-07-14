Road link to Andhra-Telangana cut off as Kattaleru stream overflows on road

Heavy rainfall occurred in border villages.

Road communication to Khammam and Madhira towns in Telangana has been cut-off as Kattaleru Vaagu (stream) was overflowing on the road at Inagadapa village on Wednesday.

The stream was in spate for the last two days and was flowing from the main road at Thotamula and Inagadapa villages since Tuesday night, said Tiruvuru CI M. Chandrashekar.

With incessant rainfall occurring in the border villages for the last couple of days, many rivulets and streams were in spate. Rain water entered into the houses in some low lying areas.

“Traffic was suspended as the vaagu was flowing from the road. We arranged police pickets on either sides of the vaagu as a precautionary measure,” said Gampalagudem SI V. Satish.

Many villages, including Madhavaram, Cheemalapadu, Kambhampadu and other habitations in A. Konduru, Reddygudem, Tallada and other mandals were receiving continuous downpour for the last two days.

Lambada tribals from the border villages in Telangana will come for agriculture work in Thotamula, Gampalagudem and other hamlets in AP. But, the works were suspended due to heavy rains, the locals said.

Crops were inundated in some villages as heavy rainfall was recorded in some mandals.