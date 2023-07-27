Road link between A.P., Telangana cut-off as streams overflow

July 27, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Road communication has been cut off to some villages between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as some streams are overflowing at Nandigama, Tiruvuru, Vissannapeta and other Penuganchiprole and other areas, on Wednesday.

Road links have been snapped as the Munneru river is flowing on the main road between Lingala and Chityala. The Wyra river is in spate between Pallampalli and Damuluru village in Veerulapadu village in NTR District, said Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Janardhan Naidu.

“Due to incessant rains that have been lashing for the last two days in the upstream areas, Munneru river is overflowing at Penuganchiprolu. Traffic has been restored between Lingana and Chityala on Wednesday evening,” the ACP said.

Many rivulets were in spate as there was a continuous downpour and tanks were filled to the brim in villages in Krishna and NTR Districts. Flood water entered many hamlets in A. Konduru, Gampalagudem, Reddygudem and other hamlets.

Officials sounded alert in wake of the heavy rainfall, and closed the bathing ghats along the Krishna and the canals. Police patrolling has been arranged to prevent entry of villagers into the river.

Krishna District Collector, P. Raja Babu, who reviewed the situation on rains and floods with the district officials, directed the officials to be alert as many canals were overflowing in Machilipatnam, Pedana, Kankipadu and other areas.

“A control room has been set up and public can dial 08672-252572 to call the officers in emergency. Villagers staying in the downstream of Krishna river should be alert as the discharge from Prakasam Barrage may rise to one lakh cusecs,” the Collector said.

The officials were asked to coordinate with the NDRF and the SDRF teams, and the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). A holiday was declared for schools in Velerupadu, Kukunur, Buttaigudem, Polavaram and Jeelugumilli mandals in Eluru district.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anandrao Patil reviewed the safety arrangements in wake of the heavy rains with the officials of various departments of the SCR.

The DRM spoke with the bridge inspectors officials of engineering wings and directed to conduct inspections along the tracks. Mr. Patil directed the officials to monitor the situation on overflowing of tanks along the tracks.