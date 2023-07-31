HamberMenu
Road expansion works expected to ease traffic congestion in Vizianagaram

Widening of 1.2-km stretch leading to Mayuri junction taken up at a cost of ₹3.8 crore

July 31, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Road widening works are under way from Balaji junction to Clock Tower in Vizianagaram.

Road widening works are under way from Balaji junction to Clock Tower in Vizianagaram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The road expansion works taken up in the city are expected to clear some bottlenecks and ease the traffic congestion in some busy areas.

The Roads and Buildings Department has started widening works from Balaji junction to Mayuri junction, to expand the stretch to 100 feet. It is the busiest road in the city with the presence of the APSRTC bus stand, multiplexes, and schools and colleges in the adjacent Thotapalem area.

Although the stretch does not have a problem from Balaji junction to the Income Tax office road, traffic movement from Income Tax office junction to Mayuri junction becomes quite slow putting road users to inconvenience. The 1.2-km stretch is now being widened at an estimated cost of ₹3.8 crore.

R and B Executive Engineer G.V. Ramana and Divisional Engineer T. Srinivasa Rao have been monitoring the works, which also include beautification of the stretch. They submitted a report to the Collector S. Nagalakshmi with an assurance to complete the works in a couple of months.

According to them, Bowdara Road between the State Bank of India and the Collector office is going to be widened at an estimated cost of ₹7 crore. This stretch is a busy commercial area connecting the Balaji Textile market. Currently, traffic movement is facing a hurdle in the narrow railway bridge area, and its expansion to 100 feet may provide the much needed relief to people.

The department has sought the cooperation of the Railways and the private property owners on the stretch for the early completion of the works.

Further, the department has sought sanction of ₹4 crore for road works in Ambatisatra area, a key junction on the Palakonda road.

Meanwhile, the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation has taken up road widening works from Balaji junction to Clock Tower to minimise the traffic congestion in and around PW Market, and BSNL office.

