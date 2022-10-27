Road-cum-rail bridge thrown open for vehicular traffic in Rajamahendravaram

It was closed on Oct. 15 for maintenance work

The road-cum-rail bridge across the Godavari river has been thrown open for public on Thursday, following a week’s maintenance work in the city.

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha said that the repair and maintenance works had been completed within the stipulated period and the bridge was opened for vehicular traffic. The maintenance work included filling the damaged patches of the road on the bridge.

On October 15, vehicular movement was stopped on the bridge between Kovvur and Rajamahendravaram and the traffic was diverted via Dowleswaram. However, there was no restriction on the movement and schedules of trains on the bridge.