Road corridor between Vijayawada Airport and Ramavarappadu Ring to get a facelift

February 12, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government is spending nearly ₹22 crore on the project; the VMC is taking care of the civic infrastructure, while the APGBC has undertaken work related to greenery

Tharun Boda

The National Highway stretch between Vijayawada Airport and Budameru Canal getting spruced up. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The stretch of Chennai-Kolkata national highway between the Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram and Ramavarappadu Ring is being spruced up with greenery and modern infrastructure. The 13-kilometre corridor serves as a gateway to Vijayawada for the people taking a flight to the city.

The State government is spending nearly ₹22 crore on the project.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and the Andhra Pradesh Greenery and Beautification Corporation (APGBC) have undertaken the works long ago. VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar, who inspected the works recently, has asked the officials not to compromise on the quality and directed them to complete the works related to the 3.5-kilometre stretch between Ramavarappadu Ring and Nidamanuru Junction in 10 days.

The VMC has also plans to arrange art installations representing 26 districts of the State along the road. The installations will showcase the distinct features of each district in the State. For the same, the civic body has conducted a national-level competition among architects and selected the top entries for the project.

The VMC takes care of the civic infrastructure, while the APGBC has undertaken the work related to greenery. More than 30 varieties of trees and ornamental plant species are being planted on either side of the road and also on the median.

The works, supposed to be completed by mid-February, are likely to take more time.

