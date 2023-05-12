Road accidents claimed 120 lives in NTR district in four months, 111 accident-prone areas identified, says Collector

May 12, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

Collector S. Dilli Rao has said that 120 people died in 115 fatal road accidents that occurred from January to April, this year in NTR district.

He said the officials identified 111 accident-prone areas, and directed the officers concerned to display caution boards at the spots.

Speaking at the Road Safety Committee meeting virtually on Friday, the Collector reviewed on the measures to prevent road mishaps with the officials of the Transport, Roads and Buildings, Medical and Health, National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI), Revenue, Police, and the Municipal Corporation.

“Under 52 (a) of the Motor Vehicle Act, registrations or renewal of vehicles owned by State, Central, Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) or autonomous body will expire after completion of 15 years,” the Collector said and directed the Transport Department to take measures accordingly.

Mr. Dilli Rao directed the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials to take measures to remove encroachments on pavements as many pedestrians were dying in road accidents in the corporation limits.

Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Deputy Transport Commissioner M. Purendra, District Medical and Health Officer M. Suhasini, and R&B Superintending Engineer John Moshe were among those who participated in the meeting.