Road accident victims to get cashless treatment at Aarogyasri-empanelled hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

November 28, 2022 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Road accident victims from other States and those who do not have Aarogyasri cards are also eligible for the benefits

Tharun Boda

The Andhra Pradesh government will provide cashless treatment to all accident victims who do not have Aarogyasri cards or those belong to other States at the hospitals empanelled under the Dr. YSR Aarogysri scheme.

Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu issued a Government Order to this effect on November 28 (Monday).

As per the G.O., the Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust has been accorded permission to provide cashless treatment to road accident victims belonging to other States and the persons who doe not have Aarogyasri cards at all the empanelled hospitals by issuing Certified Medical Compliance Officer (CMCO) card until the Central government scheme for providing cashless treatment to road accident victims becomes operational.

The Health Department has been instructed to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) so that the facility is not misused.

