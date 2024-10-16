GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Road accident in Texas: Three from Andhra Pradesh among five killed

The accident is believed to have been caused by over-speeding

Published - October 16, 2024 11:04 am IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A tragic road accident near Randolph in Texas resulted in the loss of five non-resident Indians (NRIs). Among the deceased, three individuals, including a woman, were identified as hailing from Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accident is believed to have been caused by over-speeding. According to the Texas Public Safety officials, the two-vehicle crash occurred approximately seven miles south of Bonham on the Texas State Highway at 6:45 p.m. local time.

Reports from local sources on X also indicated that excessive speed was a contributing factor. Concerns have been raised about obtaining comprehensive information about the individuals involved in the accident.

The collision occurred when the victims’ vehicle, en route from Oklahoma to Dallas, Texas, collided with another vehicle, resulting in both vehicles catching fire immediately. The crash took place on State Highway 121 between Bonham and Trenton at 5:55 p.m. on Monday (October 14, 2024), as reported in a local post on the X.

Meanwhile, the local police authorities in Chittoor said they were yet to receive any official information on this accident. According to preliminary information, the deceased were identified as Gopi, Shiva and Haritha.

Published - October 16, 2024 11:04 am IST

