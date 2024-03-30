ADVERTISEMENT

RO water plant inaugurated at Rajiv Gandhi Municipal Corporation High School in Vijayawada

March 30, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Fourth Additional Senior Civil Judge, P. Raja Ram along with Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member, Chandragiri Radha Kumari, inaugurated an RO water plant in Rajiv Gandhi Municipal Corporation High School at Rajeev Nagar, here on Saturday.

The RO plant and a shed arranged on the school premises, worth ₹3 lakh, were donated by Coastal Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, said the bank’s Assistant General Manager S. Madan Mohan. Ms. Kumari thanked the bank management for the gesture.

Bezawada Bar Association president K. Chandramouli, general secretary A. Raja, school headmaster P. Srinivas Rao, teachers and students were present at the inauguration.

