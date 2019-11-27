RMSA teachers demand salaries

Leaders of the A.P. United Teachers’ Federation on Tuesday said that teachers working under the Rashtriya Madhyamika Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) would resort to a State-wide agitation outside Collectorate offices on November 28 (Thursday) if the Education Department does not pay them their salaries by November 27 (Wednesday).

In a statement, federation president Shaik Sabji and general secretary P. Babu Reddy said that the RMSA teachers had not been paid for the last three months, putting them under severe financial stress. They said that the issue had been taken to the notice of the Finance Minister and Education Minister several times but there was no positive result so far.

Protest deferred

The leaders said a protest proposed to be held outside the offices of the District Education Officers on Wednesday (November 27), seeking solutions to the many problems faced by the teaching community and the education sector as a whole, was being postponed to December 4 and 5.