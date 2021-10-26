RMPs seek revival of training programme and certification course

AP Community Rural Medical Practitioners Association zonal president Jangam Joshi (middle) speaking to the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Vizianagaram

26 October 2021 18:00 IST

‘They will enable us to know the latest developments in the field of medicine’

Andhra Pradesh Community Rural Medical Practitioners Association zonal president Jangam Joshi on Tuesday urged the State government to revive RMPs’ training programme and certification course to enable them to know latest developments in the field of medicine.

Speaking to the media here, he said that the training programme was launched during the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government but it was stopped in 2012. “The then Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government had issued GO no. 419 for theoretical training which enabled hundreds of youngsters to get training under the supervision of medical experts. Currently, there is no mechanism to recognise RMPs whose role is important in providing quick medical aid for patients in remote areas,” said Mr. Joshi.

Advertising

Advertising

The association zonal secretary I. Gopala Rao and Vizinagaram unit district president G. Chiranjeevi said that nearly 35 RMPs died of COVID-19 as many patients approached them for treatment when hospitals rejected admissions due to lack of beds. “The government has to provide some financial assistance for kin of those deceased RMPs. We also request the government to streamline the entire system so that RMPs would help the government in achieving health for all goal,” said Mr. Chiranjeevi.