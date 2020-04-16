RMPs, PMPs asked not to treat those with coronavirus symptoms

Krishna district Collector Md. A. Imtiaz on Thursday asked private doctors and RMPs to inform the district administration immediately if they were approached by patients with coronavirus symptoms.

The Collector reviewed the situation on telephone with the officials of the Medical and Health, Revenue and Municipal departments.

Mr. Imtiaz said the Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and Private Medical Practitioners (PMPs) should desist from treating any patient with COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, cold and high fever.

They should, instead, refer them to the State COVID Hospital set up at the Government General Hospital (GGH), or the District COVID Hospital at Pinnamaneni Medical College at Chinnaoutpally.

He said all private hospitals in the district had been asked to make arrangements to extend treatment to coronavirus patients.

He warned that the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, would be invoked against those who fail to comply and action initiated againstthem.

The Collector said that the Municipal Commissioners and tahsildars should issue the ‘ban’ orders (restriction to treat coronavirus patients) to the RMPs and PMPs in their respective jurisdictions and submit a report to him.