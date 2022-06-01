RMP uploads ‘baby for sale’ post on WhatsApp

Female baby available for sale for ₹3 lakh, he says

A Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP), Ch. Amrutha Rao, allegedly forwarded a photograph of a newborn baby in a WhatsApp group. He reportedly sent the message stating that the female infant was available for sale.

A few group members, who were shocked over the message alerted an NGO, Childline, and the police, who swung into action.

According to sources, Amrutha Rao, who is practising at G. Kondur village in NTR district, forwarded the photograph of the baby in the group on Wednesday. He reportedly said that the infant weighing 3 kg was available for sale for ₹3 lakh, along with the birth certificate.

Following a complaint lodged by Childline Vijayawada coordinator A. Ramesh, the Ajit Singh Nagar police registered a case.

“We have registered a case under Section 81 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children), 2015. The case is under investigation,” , said Circle Inspector S.V.V. Lakshminarayana.