Andhra Pradesh

RMP held for ‘cheating’ doctors of pvt. hospitals

The Rayachoti police on Friday arrested an RMP (registered medical practitioner) on the charges of cheating doctors of private hospitals under the YSR Aarogyasri network to the tune of ₹14.8 lakh.

According to the police, a doctor who owns a private hospital at Rayachoti had approached the local police with a complaint which said that on February 1, he had received a phone call from the accused, who identified himself as Dr. Ashok Reddy, Executive Officer of the YSR Aarogyasri scheme. The accused reportedly demanded ₹1.5 lakh from the doctor to clear the pending bills to the hospital. The complainant had duly made an online payment to the caller but soon realised that he was cheated.

The police took up investigation and arrested the accused, whose identity was established as Velamala Narayana Rao(50) of Peddadogam village of Srikakulam district.


