Rly. women’s organisation holds workshop on mental wellbeing for youth

May 18, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST

250 students participated in various activities with enthusiasm, say organisers

The Hindu Bureau

The South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), Vijayawada, conducted a workshop on ‘Mental Wellbeing and Digital Addiction’ for the internees of E-World Centre, run by the organisation, at the Divisional Railway Auditorium here on Thursday.

About 250 students participated in the workshop to enlighten youth on the importance of mental wellbeing and to combat depression, said SCRWWO president Dr. Jaya Mohan. It focuses on stigma, discrimination, and challenges being faced by youngsters and the ways to discuss mental health with colleagues, friends or family members.

“Digital addiction is one of the greatest challenges, which results in unfinished tasks, forgotten responsibilities, loss of concentration and sedentary lifestyles,” Jaya Mohan said.

Students were screened for their level of wellbeing and digital addiction through a questionnaire. Activities such as ‘Know your strengths’, ‘Colour your heart’, ‘Gratitude note’, and ‘Blow your worries’ saw students participating with enthusiasm, said SCRWWO vice-president Dr. Sridevi.

E–World secretary Gayatri, Career World secretary Priyanka, Sphoorthi, and Pallavi of SCRWWO were among those present.

