Andhra Pradesh

RLDA invites bids for leasing out railway land at Dharmavaram

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, has called for bids for leasing out a land parcel of 3.5 acres on the Station Road at Dharmavaram in Sri Sathya Sai district for 45 years and for a reserve price of ₹9.58 crore.

The railways wants to use the land to develop businesses.


