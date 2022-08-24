RLDA invites bids for leasing out railway land at Dharmavaram
The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, has called for bids for leasing out a land parcel of 3.5 acres on the Station Road at Dharmavaram in Sri Sathya Sai district for 45 years and for a reserve price of ₹9.58 crore.
The railways wants to use the land to develop businesses.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.