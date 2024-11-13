RLDA invites bids for commercial land use in Tirupati railway station

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, on Wednesday announced bids for the commercial development of airspace above the newly-developed building on the southern side of the Tirupati railway station.

It may be noted that the station is being developed on a massive scale, providing commuting area on the southern side, in view of the crammed locality on the northern side. The first three floors are designed for the station’s departure concourse, accommodating entry points to platforms, waiting area and others, while the vertical airspace above, forming an L-shaped structure consisting of two blocks, is available for commercial use.

The vertical airspace, measuring in the plan area of 3,664 sq.m and the built-up area of 36,640 sq.m., will be leased out for sixty years and has a reserve price of ₹22.68 crore. The development comprises of two building blocks, with approximately 21,984 sq.m designated for hotel use, 10,992 sq.m for retail, and 3,664 sq.m allocated for service floors.

With the station platforms on the north, TTD’s Govindaraja choultry on the east, mixed-use development on the south and Rayala Cheruvu Road on the west, the site is conveniently located near key transportation hubs, an RLDA release stated, mentioning the distance to the Tirupati bus station at 1-2 km, Renigunta railway junction at 10-11 km and the Tirupati International Airport at 15-16 km.