R.K. Roja vows to help orphan girl chase her dreams

Nagari MLA R.K. Roja with her adopted student Pushpa Kumari at a welfare hostel in Tirupati on Sunday.

CHITTOOR

21 December 2020 00:04 IST

MLA adopts Pushpa after interacting with inmates of girls’ home on the eve of Jagan’s birthday

Nagari MLA and APIIC chairperson R.K. Roja on Sunday came out with a gesture of charity by adopting P. Pushpa Kumari, a Class X girl and an inmate of the Government Home for Girls in Tirupati.

Ms. Roja said she would do what all she could to fulfil the wish of the girl to pursue medicine.

On the eve of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday celebrations, Ms. Roja paid a visit to the girls’ home to spend some time with the inmates.

Providing them snacks and gifts, Ms. Roja had a prolonged interaction with them. In the process, she was impressed with Pushpa Kumari, whose parents had died when the girl was a child, and which situation forced her to join government homes to pursue her studies.

After going through her Class X and Intermediate marks memos and her NEET score, and listening to her interests, Ms. Roja was further impressed with her aspiration to pursue medicine and to serve the poor and downtrodden.

Pushpa Kumari said both her parents of Tanapalle village near Tirupati had died in poverty and health problems. She had obtained 10 GPA in Class X and Intermediate. In the NEET this year, she had obtained 216 marks at the all-India level, which was not enough to get a seat in medical college.

Responding to the girl’s wish, Ms. Roja said she took the opportunity to adopt her on the eve of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday. She asked the girl to completely focus on education and pursue her fixed goal.

“I am there for you to become a doctor,” Ms. Roja said as the girl went emotional.

Ms. Roja said she had always been a votary to women development and empowerment. Parents should also come forward to encourage their daughters to compete in all aspects with boys, and this perspective was the need of the hour.