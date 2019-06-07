R.K. Roja takes stock of works in Nagari

R.K. Roja, YSR Congress Party MLA-elect from Nagari, on Thursday said that the people of Andhra Pradesh realised their mistake of voting the Telugu Desam Party to power in 2014, and gave a landslide victory to the YSRCP in the recent elections.

Speaking to the media at Puttur, after offering prayers at the local Shirdi Sai temple, Ms. Roja observed that the people everywhere were now felicitating the MLAs because of their trust in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that he alone could bring back YSR regime to the State and implement all the promises of ‘Nava Ratnalu’.

Later, she held a review meeting with the Rural Water Works Department officials at her residence in Nagari town. She sought the officials to take immediate steps to provide drinking water to all the habitats where the problem was reported.

Ms. Roja further sought briefing on the developmental works at Ekambarakuppam locality in Nagari, and the status of the NREGS works in the constituency.

A large number of YSRCP leaders and government officials thronged the MLA’s residence to greet her amidst wild speculation that she might be made the speaker of the AP Assembly, while some of her supporters observed that if not in the first slot, Ms. Roja might get Ministerial berth in near future.