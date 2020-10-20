Andhra Pradesh

R.K. Meena is ADG of Greyhounds, Octopus

Rajeev Kumar Meena, a 1995 batch IPS officer, took over as Additional Director General (Operations) of the Greyhounds and Octopus, here on Monday. Prior to this assignment, Mr. Meena was city Commissioner of Police.

Mr. Meena had worked in various capacities, which included Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of South Coastal Zone, Guntur Range, and Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police.

While Greyhounds is an elite anti-Naxal force, Octopus (Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations) is an elite counter-terrorism unit of the State.

IG Ch. Srikanth has been taking care of the post since the transfer of Nalin Prabhat.

