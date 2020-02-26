RK defends house sites’distribution initiative

GUNTUR

26 February 2020 23:05 IST

‘No element of coercion, but TDP is crying foul’

The government is providing house sites to more than 50,000 families belonging to the BC, SC and ST communities within Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) limits, said YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy(RK). The YSRCP government has promised that it will provide house sites to 25 lakh new beneficiaries by Ugadi.

“I am proud to say that we are providing house sites to more than 50,000 families belonging to socially and economic backward communities in the region, while the previous TDP government had made it impossible for the common man even to buy a cent of land in Amaravati. Why should TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu be sad about this? He should welcome this initiative,’’ Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, who represents Managalagiri in the Assembly, told reporters at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

‘Compensation insix working days’

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy maintained that the government was not forcibly acquiring land from any farmer. Under the new provisions of the AP Land Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, the landowner would get compensation within just six working days of signing an agreement with the revenue official concerned.

His remarks come in the wake of the TDP’s warning that it would resist any such move.

The MLA alleged that Mr. Naidu had failed to fulfil any of his promises, including installation of a 100-feet statue of B. R. Ambedkar at Thullur.