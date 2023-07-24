HamberMenu
RJUKT improving infrastructure to get top grade from NAAC, says chancellor K.C. Reddy

July 24, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
RJUKT chancellor K.C. Reddy handing over admission letters to students at the Etcherla campus of Srikakulam district on Monday.

RJUKT chancellor K.C. Reddy handing over admission letters to students at the Etcherla campus of Srikakulam district on Monday.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RJUKT) chancellor K.C. Reddy on Monday said the institution accorded top priority to the improvement of infrastructure in all the four campuses, Etcherla, Nuziveedu, Ongole and Idupulapaya, to get NAAC-A grade, which would pave the way for funds from University Grants Commission, Department of Science and Technology and other organisations.

He laid foundation stone for the construction of staff quarters with an estimated cost of ₹4.2 crore. Later, he handed over admission letters to students who got seats at the Etcherla campus of Srikakulam district. He reviewed the admission process of nearly 1,040 students who came to the campus from across the State.

Addressing a media conference on the occasion, he said a NAAC team may visit the State in a couple of months to assess the infrastructure and academic standards in all four campuses.

“With the support of the government, we improved the infrastructure in all four places by constructing new academic blocks, laboratories and staff quarters. Professors and other teaching faculty are being trained in Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, in order to improve the academic standards. The students are being sent to reputable firms for internships. All these activities would help us to get top grade from NAAC, which is the highest authority to assess the standards of institutions offering higher education,” said Professor K.C. Reddy.

RJUKT- Etcherla director P. Jagadeswara Rao, officer on special duty L.D. Sudhakar Babu, convener of admissions SSV Gopala Raju, administrative officer Muni Ramakrishna, recruitment coordinator P. Govardhan, dean D. Mohan Krishna, public relations officer Mamidi Shanmukha and other officials were present during Mr. Reddy’s visit to the campus.

