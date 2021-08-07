Andhra Pradesh

RJC conducts inquiry into attack on official

Regional Joint Commissioner of Endowments (Rajahmundry) Suresh Babu on Friday launched an inquiry into the attack on Deputy Commissioner E.V. Pushpavardhan by Assistant Commissioner Santhi Kalingiri recently.

The inquiry was constituted on the directions of Principal Secretary (Endowments) G. Vani Mohan a day after Ms. Santhi hurled sand at Mr. Pushpavardhan’s face in his chambers, accusing him of mentally harassing her. Mr. Pushpavardhan, Ms. Santhi, Superintendents B. Prasada Rao Patnaik and Raja Rao and Turner’s Choultry EO Allu Jagannadha Rao attended the inquiry. The RJC took a written explanation on the issue from all the five officials. The A.P. Women’s Commission has sought an explanation from the Commissioner of Endowments over the issue. Several women’s organisations from Anakapalle sought the suspension of the Deputy Commissioner.


