Rivers in North Andhra receiving huge inflows with incessant rains

Many rivers of the North Andhra region have been receiving huge inflows for the last three days with incessant rains in their catchment areas located in AP-Odisha border.

Narayanpur Anicut on the Nagavali river received 15,000 cusecs of water and it was released on Monday (September 9, 2024) early hours. Madduvalasa reservoir received 12,066 cusecs and it was discharged immediately after alerting people living in low-lying areas. The Gotta barrage on Vamsadhara river which received 10,395 cusecs of water and it had been released into sea.

Srikakulam district received 1289.8 mm of rainfall between Saturday morning (September 7, 2024) to Sunday (September 8, 2024) morning. Almost all mandals received excess rainfall. Ranasthalam mandal got 104.8 mm, the highest rainfall compared to other mandals.

Laveru , Ponduru, Etcherla has also received significant rainfall, leading to inundation of low-lying areas. Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar directed revenue and agriculture officials to gather information about the damage to crops and properties. He said that the situation was under control with the constant monitoring of rains situation in all the mandals.

Vizianagaram witnessed damage of government and public properties with incessant rains. Paradi causeway near Bobbili was washed away by heavy rains. It has led to traffic jams between Ramabhadrapuram and Bobbili.

The old bridge was weak and not suitable for movement of heavy vehicles. Collector B.R. Ambedkar directed R and B officials to make immediate alternate arrangements for the movement of vehicles in the route. Nandigama village was badly affected in Terlam mandal.

Roads at Rajapulova junction were damaged due to heavy rains. The traffic movement was disrupted between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam with the water stagnation at Rajapulova junction. Vizianagaram SP Vakul Jindal deployed an additional police force to ensure smooth traffic flow on the important route.

Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas reviewed the flood situation and directed the Collector and SP to take necessary steps to minimise the inconvenience for people living in low lying areas and flood affected villages.

Parvatipuram-Manyam collector A. Shyam Prasad reviewed the flood situation and said that the situation was under control. According to him, the river Jhanjavati rubber dam project received 492 cusecs of water and it was released after alerting people in low-lying areas.

As many as 115 cusecs of water was discharged from Vattigadde reservoir as inflows continued from catchment areas. All the district administrations of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Parvatipuram-Manyam declared holiday for educational institutions and cancelled grievance day in their respective districts.

