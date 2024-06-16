GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rivers almost dried up due to extended summer in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

Normally, the rivers would be filled with water by June first week due to the onset of the southwest monsoon, however, except a few drizzles, the current season did not receive any heavy rains

Published - June 16, 2024 08:07 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Nagavali river looks almost dried up in Srikakulam due to lack of rains in catchment areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The Nagavali river looks almost dried up in Srikakulam due to lack of rains in catchment areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

All the rivers in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts have almost dried up due to the extended summer. Moreover, the absence of rains in catchment areas of both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have added to the plight.

In normal circumstances, the rivers would have been filled with water by the first week of June due to the onset of the southwest monsoon. However, except a few drizzles, the current season did not receive any heavy rains and the water shortage is expected to have a negative impact on the agricultural activity this year.

Vamsadhara, Nagavali, Mahendra Tanaya are the major rivers in Srikakulam district. The district authorities used to release water from Gotta Barrage of Vamsadhara river to the fields by second week of June every year. The irrigation officials, however, postponed the normal release of water for agricultural purposes this year. Vamsadhara water is used for 62,680 acres of land in 165 villages of united Srikakulam district.

Nagavali river, which is the lifeline for agricultural activity, both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, was seen having little water in the third of week of June, in the Srikakulam side. Whereas for Vizianagaram, almost all rivers — Vegavati, Gomukhi, Suvarnamukhi, Champavati and Gostani did not receive water from their respective catchment areas.

Officials of both districts are expected to review the irrigation and agricultural activities in a few days. The new MLAs have started distributing seeds to farmers in their respective areas, while hoping that the normal agricultural activity would pick up with the forecast of rains from next week onwards.

